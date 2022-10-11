Zebra named to Newsweek list for employee satisfaction

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. The company ranked #42 among the top 100 companies recognized in the publication.

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored. Thirty-five percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list.

Zebra serves customers of all sizes, including 84% of the Fortune 500 companies, with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows.

"At Zebra, our employees are the key to our success, and we have built a strong culture based on our vision, values and continuously listening to our employees," said Jeff Schmitz, chief human resources and marketing officer, Zebra Technologies.