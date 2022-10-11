Walgreens to invest $392 million more in CareCentrix

John Driscoll was named executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare, at Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Business Wire

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 45% stake in CareCentrix for approximately $392 million.

WBA's full acquisition of CareCentrix follows its 55% majority investment in the company, which closed on Aug. 31. The full acquisition is expected to close by March next year, the drugstore and pharmacy chain said.

CareCentrix is a leader in the $75 billion post-acute and home care industry, providing care coordination and outsourced benefit management services. It manages care for more than 19 million members through over 7,400 provider locations. Its suite of services include home nursing, durable medical equipment, home infusion and in-home palliative care.

"We are thrilled to be part of WBA's vision to transform local health care and develop new valued-based models," said John Driscoll, CEO, CareCentrix. In addition, Driscoll will assume a new role as executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare, at WBA, including Walgreens Health, later this month.