 

The Gift Box in Geneva to mark its 75th year in business

  • Lennart Jonsson bags a customer's purchases at the Gift Box in Geneva. Jonsson took over for the original owner and operated the shop for almost 30 years. His children, Hans and Maria Jonsson, run the business now.

The Gift Box in Geneva will mark its 75th year in business this year.
In November 1947, Edythe Anderson opened the store at
In November 1947, Edythe Anderson opened the store at 310 W. State St. in Geneva and not only fulfilled her dream of owning abusiness in the post-World War II era, but also shared the love of her Swedish heritage with the community.

