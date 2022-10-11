The Gift Box in Geneva to mark its 75th year in business

Lennart Jonsson bags a customer's purchases at the Gift Box in Geneva. Jonsson took over for the original owner and operated the shop for almost 30 years. His children, Hans and Maria Jonsson, run the business now. Daily Herald file photo/2003

In November 1947, Edythe Anderson opened the store at 310 W. State St. in Geneva and not only fulfilled her dream of owning abusiness in the post-World War II era, but also shared the love of her Swedish heritage with the community.