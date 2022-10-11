The Gift Box in Geneva to mark its 75th year in business
Updated 10/11/2022 10:01 PM
In November 1947, Edythe Anderson opened the store at 310 W. State St. in Geneva and not only fulfilled her dream of owning abusiness in the post-World War II era, but also shared the love of her Swedish heritage with the community.
