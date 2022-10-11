Amazon workers walk off job in Joliet

Cesar Escutia, an Amazon warehouse associate, speaks to workers who walked off their jobs Tuesday at the company's Joliet location. Courtesy of Warehouse Workers for Justice

Amazon employees at an important distribution hub in Joliet walked off the job Tuesday, calling attention to their demands for higher pay and new workplace safety rules.

The walkout by some employees on the day shift was timed to disrupt the retailer's operations during its Prime Day promotion, which lasts through Wednesday. It was part of a national pressure campaign.

Organizers said more than 600 workers in Joliet signed a petition demanding that the company raise base hourly wages to $25. The workers also are demanding a more robust company response to death threats directed at Black employees that they said were posted in an employee washroom last May.

