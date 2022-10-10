 

Couple hope to create 'destination for tea-lovers'

  • Courtesy of The Irie CupJoe and LaShanda Lewis plan to open a new tea shop in downtown Huntley later this year. They have operated their business from their home and farmers markets since 2020.

    Courtesy of The Irie CupJoe and LaShanda Lewis plan to open a new tea shop in downtown Huntley later this year. They have operated their business from their home and farmers markets since 2020.

 
Shaw Local News Network
A space for tea lovers could be coming to downtown Huntley by the end of the year, which the owners say would fill a gap in w
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 10/10/2022 9:59 PM

A space for tea lovers could be coming to downtown Huntley by the end of the year, which the owners say would fill a gap in what is available in the area.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 