This Week in Business: New look for Yorktown; Arlington Heights rejects ordinance

The redevelopment of the Carson's property at Yorktown Center in Lombard includes plans for communal green space. Courtesy of Ware Malcomb

Yorktown Center to get new look

The owner of Yorktown Center and a multifamily-housing developer plan to replace the vacant Carson's anchor store with a large-scale apartment complex and a public park. Other regional shopping centers are undertaking similar housing projects to lift their fortunes and breathe new life into hulking retail spaces.

Arlington Heights issues resounding no

After assailing Americans for Prosperity's anti-corporate welfare ordinance at their last meeting, Arlington Heights' mayor and trustees Monday night took their first formal vote to double down on their position against the bid to stop incentives for the Chicago Bears' development.

New venue, same location

A former Barrington restaurateur is returning with his son to open a new dining venue in a familiar location.

Development prompts rival FAQs

To answer questions about a potential warehouse development, Carpentersville officials put together an FAQ. That prompted neighboring West Dundee to respond with a statement of their own.

More leasing at former AT&T campus

Bell Works Chicagoland -- the business and residential redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus in Hoffman Estates -- has announced the availability of a second wave of "ready-to-wear" office space, now that the first wave is nearly booked.

More homes near Carol Stream

A new subdivision of duplex homes could sprout up on a family-owned cornfield near Carol Stream, an attractive piece of land across from the West Branch Forest Preserve.

Change of plans

A vote on a plan to build 52 townhouses in 12 buildings between Old Rand and Buesching roads was pushed off for a month after several Lake Zurich board members raised concerns about the project Monday.