Elgin developments would double traffic near Otter Creek Elementary School

Residents who live just outside the southwest corner of Elgin are worried about the traffic impact of two potential residential developments. One of the projects calls for 280 new apartments. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

The second of two Elgin residential development projects that would double the traffic on the southwest side's Hopps Road faced opposition this week from longtime residents near Otter Creek Elementary School.

The project is known as the Seasons at Elgin. It would bring 280 new apartments to a 32-acre parcel near the southwest corner of Randall and Hopps roads.

Twenty-four acres of the development would be annexed into Elgin under the plan.

That's part of the problem.

Multiple neighbors told Elgin's planning and zoning commission this week that they chose to live in an unincorporated area to get away from the noise and traffic.

City officials estimate the Seasons at Elgin project would combine with another pending development of 130 townhouses right across Hopps Road, known as Avalon Trails, to create about 6,400 vehicles per day on Hopps Road.

That's twice the traffic volume nearby residents and Otter Creek Elementary School see on an average day.

Existing neighbors said the plans they've seen would double the number of people who live in the area now. And, they fear, that would intensify the problems on Randall Road, which they already view as "a death trap."

"I can't even imagine," said Janet Yagle. "It's a nightmare now, and we're going to turn it into a horror story. I understand development. I understand taxes. I don't understand putting such a burden on all the people that live on Hopps."

School officials have not expressed opposition to the projects.

Commissioners asked Senior Planner Damir Latinovic if city staff members were concerned about the density. Latinovic said residential density is precisely what the city wants in that area.

"What was more important to us was property site layout and the proper architecture, especially along Randall and Hopps," he said. "How many units are on the interior, it becomes less important because the more rooftops we have, the more density we provide, that is only going to attract more commercial development along Randall Road."

With that in mind, commissioners requested the completion of a traffic study in voting 5-1 to send the plan with a positive recommendation to the city council.

The Seasons at Elgin would have 14 two-story buildings with 20 apartments in each. There would be 28 studio apartments, 112 one-bedroom apartments, 112 two-bedroom apartments and 28 three-bedroom apartments.

Their size would range from 704 to 1,524 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,400 to $2,700 per month. The plan calls for 601 parking spaces.

There also would be a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center.

About 3 acres of the site would be reserved for possible future commercial development.

The Elgin City Council has the final say on whether the project moves forward.