The Biz Week That Was: Naperville celebrates end of project; museums proposed for Pheasant Run

Businesses and residents are celebrating the end of a major construction project in downtown Naperville. Courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

Naperville enjoys end of project

The Downtown Naperville Alliance recently celebrated the completion of a major construction project in the heart of the city.

Museums proposed for Pheasant Run

St. Charles resident John Mars envisions the western edge of the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles being home to three museums that would shine a spotlight on Chicagoland sports along with veterans.

Allstate warns of job scam

A new survey of 2,200 American adults finds that 17% have seen or been contacted about a suspicious job opportunity this year, according to the latest edition of Allstate Identity Protection's Identity Fraud in Focus quarterly report. Among these adults, workers ages 18-34 were the most targeted for remote job scams.

S. Elgin experiencing cookie renaissance

Just a couple of months after a national specialty cookie shop opened about a mile away on Randall Road, Sweetness Cookie Company is slated to open Oct. 7 in the strip mall at 454 Redington Dr., about a block off Randall just south of Home Depot.

Plan to reduce state fund deficit

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues.

Rail merger debated

Supporters and opponents of a merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern freight railroads laid out vastly diverging scenarios if the union is approved at a federal hearing Wednesday.

Betting at new Bears stadium?

Bettors were able to place wagers on horses for nearly a century at Arlington Park. Should the Chicago Bears redevelopment there come to fruition, fans may be able to put down money on football games and a whole host of other sports too.