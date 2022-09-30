Place named to Forbes wealth adviser list

NORTHBROOK -- Michelle Place, a senior vice president and wealth management adviser for Merrill Lynch in Northbrook, was one of just 100 wealth advisers nationally named to the 2022 Forbes "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisers" list.

The Highland Park resident has worked in the investment industry since 2007, joining Merrill as a financial adviser in 2010 and serving as the founder and principal of The Place Wealth Management Group. For more than a decade, Place and her team have served high net worth individuals and families with the most complex and fundamental aspects of their lives. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Merrill holds the No. 1 position of all firms on the list, with 24 total advisers recognized by Forbes, including 22 financial advisers and two private wealth advisers. This is the sixth consecutive year Merrill has ranked No. 1 on this list.