 

Itasca Bank announces promotion, new hires

Posted9/30/2022 8:52 AM

ITASCA -- Itasca Bank & Trust Co. has announced three promotions and new hires.

• Angela Bowen was recently promoted to assistant vice president and loan operations manager. She began her career with Itasca Bank & Trust Co. in April of 2021 as the loan operations officer and assistant manager.

 

Bowen holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business from Monmouth College and a master's degree in economics from the DePaul Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. She has close to two decades of loan operations and credit experience.

• Brian Severson was appointed senior accounting officer. This is a newly created role within the Administrative Services Department.

Severson holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He has over 25 years of experience in accounting, most recently with a large Chicago area bank. Severson resides with his family in Western Springs.

• Lena B. Whitaker recently joined Itasca Bank & Trust Co. as the trust operations officer in the Trust Department. She has over 15 years of wealth management operations experience. She was most recently employed by a regional bank in the Chicago area.

Whitaker has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business. She is licensed as an accredited Trust Operations Professional.

