Fig Factor Media names Franch chief operating officer

NAPERVILLE -- Fig Factor Media Publishing said Gabriela Hernández Franch has been appointed chief operating officer.

FFM, an international publishing company located in Naperville, celebrates authors through quality books, marketing and public relations, event production and creative product development. It has published anthologies and nonfiction, business and children's works.

Franch joined Fig Factor Media in 2019 as a project manager and author concierge. She is also a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and a minor in biology.

She is a volunteer program facilitator and mentee for the nonprofit Fig Factor Foundation and the director of membership for the nonprofit Young Catholic Professionals Chicago Chapter. Franch was also recently named an honoree for the Publicity Club of Chicago's 30 Under 30 Awards in 2020 and 2021.

In her new role as COO, Franch will be transitioning into a leadership position that includes overseeing FFM's current processes and author concierges. Her focus will be on enhancing and streamlining the company's processes and systems; developing more post-publishing opportunities such as marketing and sales for FFM authors; and expanding its reach as an international company.