Developer seeks OK to build 52 townhouses in Lake Zurich

This is a rendering of a proposed townhouse development between Old Rand and Buesching roads in Lake Zurich. Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich officials on Monday will consider approval for 52 townhouses in 12 building at 670 S. Old Rand Road. Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

A wooded property in central Lake Zurich that has remained in its current state for generations could be developed with townhouses.

OSK Capital Partners LLC of Highland Park is seeking approvals to build 52 townhouses in 12 buildings between Old Rand and Buesching roads.

The village board on Monday will consider an ordinance rezoning the property from single- to multifamily and other measures to allow the new subdivision to be built. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at village hall, 70 E. Main St.

The unnamed development is planned for two parcels on 9 acres fronting one of the main thoroughfares through town.

A pond and drainage creek occupy a little over 2 acres on the north side of the property. Those will remain, and the balance of the property would be cleared and developed with eight four-unit buildings and four five-unit buildings.

All the townhouses would have three bedrooms and range in size from 2,235 square feet to 2,386 square feet. Sales prices are expected to be from $475,000 to $570,000.

Historical maps show a single-family home on the property in 1946, according to the village. The home and associated accessory buildings, which remain, are among the oldest structures in the area.

The current zoning classification provides only for detached single-family homes on 40,000-square-foot lots.

According to the village, the property at 670 S. Old Rand Road has been for sale for several years and was included in the village's available property brochure.

The property is in a mature residential neighborhood of single-family homes and is south of an established commercial area.

The neighborhood largely is built out, and many homes in the immediate vicinity are older and likely to be replaced, according to a village review of the proposal.

That includes a recently approved two-lot residential subdivision at 545 Bueschng Road just to the east, per the review.

As such, the proposed townhouse project would be a transition between the commercial zoning district to the north and the single-family houses to the south and would be in keeping with the trend of residential development in the neighborhood..

"We've kind of developed around it," said village Planner Tim Verbeke. "That whole corner has been kind of left behind."

Verbeke said OSK Capital Partners is working with developers of the pending two new homes to extend municipal sewer and water to the site.

The village's planning and zoning commission in a 6-1 vote recommended approval with various conditions involving sidewalks, landscaping and other details.

The plan is among six or more residential developments recently completed or under construction or review in the village.

"It's the busiest it's been since I've been here," said Verbeke, who has been with the village about five years.