Flight attendants protest at Midway, O'Hare

A traveler passes United Airlines flight attendants and supporters as they demonstrate Tuesday outside the departure area at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 1. About 100 United flight attendants and supporters picketed to demand that United resolve operational issues that have caused flight delays and cancellations. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Corliss King, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and second vice president of Transport Workers Union Local 556, leads a chant Tuesday for members during a protest on Cicero Avenue outside Midway International Airport. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Flight attendants for two of the city's largest airlines protested at Midway and O'Hare airports on Tuesday, demanding new contracts that would provide better economic and working conditions.

Those changes are important for a work force that, union leaders said, is suffering from burnout due to the pandemic.

Nearly 200 unionized flight attendants with Southwest Airlines lined Cicero Avenue outside Midway International Airport Monday morning, holding signs slamming an airline they say is putting profit over workers. They chanted and cheered as drivers of passing trucks and cars honked in support.

Not long after that, over 100 United Airlines' flight attendants gathered to do the same at O'Hare International Airport, holding signs and marching as passengers hurried past to check in for their flights.

