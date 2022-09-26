 

Crumbl Cookies opening Arlington Heights location Friday

  • Crumbl Cookies will open Friday at 3 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights.

    Crumbl Cookies will open Friday at 3 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Dawn Samson

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/26/2022 4:21 PM

Crumbl Cookies is opening a new store Friday in Arlington Heights.

The gourmet cookie and sweet shop is in a 1,417-square-foot space at 3 W. Rand Road between Panera Bread and The Vitamin Shoppe in the Annex of Arlington shopping center. A ribbon cutting with Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes and village trustees will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

 

While the signature milk chocolate chip cookies are always available, the bakery offers a weekly rotating menu of four or five specialty flavors. Some of the cookies include caramel pumpkin, raspberry butter cake, peanut butter creme, lemon glaze and classic pink sugar.

