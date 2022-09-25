Biz Week That Was: Pritzker urges Workers' Rights Amendment, Kane County raising property taxes

Darren Bailey, left and J.B. Pritzker are candidates for Illinois Governor in the 2022 general election.

Governor touts state referendum

At a campaign stop flanked by union members, Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted the "Workers' Rights Amendment," which is on the Nov. 8 ballot as a referendum.State Sen. Bailey of Xenia, who on Monday kicked off a four-day bus tour in Belleville, opposes the policy, and so do many Republicans.

Property tax hike in Kane County

The amount of property tax money residents pay to Kane County may increase somewhere between $7.47 and $33.35 next year, depending on the outcome of one of several remaining decisions county board members have to make about the 2023 budget.

Another marijuana dispensary approved

Hoffman Estates officials Monday approved a second recreational marijuana dispensary, which has a chance to open as the village's first.

Sterigenics ordered to pay damages

A Cook County jury on Monday ruled that Sterigenics and two other companies should pay $363 million in damages for exposing a woman and thousands of other Willowbrook residents to dangerous levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide gas since the 1980s.

Former PNC Bank site nears new plan

A proposal for a Montessori school on the cleared former PNC Bank site along a main Vernon Hills thoroughfare will get a final look Tuesday by the village board.

A pricey renewal

It will cost more than $42 million to redevelop the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Tech firm gets headquarters help

Buffalo Grove has renewed its economic incentive agreement with a tech firm headquartered in the village's industrial district, a deal that will help with the company's plans to expand.

Planned apartment complex approved

Hoffman Estates village board members have granted unanimous final approval to an eight-building, 296-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard.