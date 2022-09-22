Baxter to donate $3 million, promote racial justice

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc., said Thursday it will provide a combined $3 million in new racial justice grants in 2022 to multiple organizations working in the United States.

The announced funding includes a $1 million grant to YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, one of the longest-running organizations in the Chicago area working to eliminate racism and empower women. YWCA will use the grant to increase capacity for its services in the region and strengthen its infrastructure in line with its growth in recent years.

The foundation also awarded a $1 million grant to the NAACP, the country's largest civil rights organization. The NAACP will use the funds to help build the capacity of its more than 2,200 local units to spur community actions aimed at eliminating race-based discrimination and ensuring the health and well-being of all people.

Finally, the Baxter foundation will award $1 million to a third organization whose programming challenges racial injustices and helps change the narrative about race in America through research, documentation and education.

Baxter provides diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care.