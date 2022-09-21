Dirt Oval 66 host demo derby fundraiser

JOLIET -- Dirt Oval 66 said a portion of ticket sales from Saturday's Team Demo Demolition Derby will benefit breast cancer research.

Team Demolition Derby is the only demo derby of its kind in the world with teams competing to be the first to complete five laps, round-robin style, according to Dirt Oval 66, 500 Speedway Blvd., Joliet.

In addition to Team Demo's Tournament of Destruction and other breast cancer awareness-themed activities, the night will include a stunt show by Mr. Dizzy and a fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $18 for juniors and $24 for adults and available at www.dirtoval66.com/events-2. Reserved tickets are $27. Gates open at 4 p.m.

"Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. We want to do our part to support those impacted by the disease and give people an entertaining night out," said Sherri Heckenast, president of Dirt Oval 66.