Zebra sells equipment to clothing company

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Tuesday said Phoenix -based Bespoke Manufacturing Co. has purchased Zebra's Fetch autonomous mobile robots and fixed industrial scanners to improve productivity.

Zebra's mobile robots and scanners will improve Bespoke's workflow visibility -- from the initial printing and cutting of fabric to the final phase of packing and shipping, increasing efficiency and productivity and allowing the manufacturer to scale up to meet growing demand.

Bespoke is a tech-enabled print, cut and sew operation that specializes in one-off, on-demand custom garments and home fashion products.

"With Zebra's unique solution, we are able to realize significant savings in labor time while retaining an ability to instantly scale up to meet seasonal demand surges, and seamlessly modify our production," said J. Kirby Best, president and CEO of Bespoke.

Best said the automated system allows the company to retain manufacturing jobs in the U.S.