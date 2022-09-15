Park, Morrin join Baird in Oak Brook

The Scott Park Group has joined the Baird wealth management office in Oak Brook. The two-person team comes to Baird from Wintrust and includes Scott Park and Aimee Morrin.

OAK BROOK -- Baird, an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm, said it has added The Scott Park Group to its wealth management office in Oak Brook.

The two-person team comes to Baird from Wintrust and includes Scott Park and Aimee Morrin, who will both serve as financial advisers. The team oversees more than $298 million in assets under management.

Baird's private wealth management business encompasses more than 1,300 financial advisers serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $255 billion.