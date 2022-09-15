Geneva Commons to celebrate 20th anniversary

GENEVA -- Geneva Commons, an open-air shopping center, will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Friday, Sept. 30, with live entertainment and activities.

The community is invited to join the celebration from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on the Center Green. Two live bands, 7th Heaven and Hi-Infidelity, will perform throughout the night. Activities include henna tattoos, caricature drawings, psychic tarot card readings, an LED giant tic-tac-toe game and a 360 photo booth.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating this milestone at Geneva Commons," said Cathy Charut, general manager. "From supporting small businesses to community focused events, connecting with the people of Geneva has been such a joy throughout the past 20 years."

California Pizza Kitchen and Altiro Latin Fusion restaurant will be joining the night and providing lots of dining options for guests.