Downers Grove's new butcher hopes his business is a cut above

Being a butcher runs in Jake Leffelman's family, but deciding where to open his butchering business has led to Leffelman becoming part of the Downers Grove family -- a decision he said he is happy to have made.

Leffelman grew up in butcher shops and began his journey with a bit of disdain as he swept floors and took on odd jobs. He learned to love the trade only after his grandfather and father began teaching him more about breaking down meat and making his own recipes, something they taught him after they couldn't keep up with his inquiring mind.

After his father sold his butcher shop in 2018, Leffelman felt his journey wasn't over, and he began to dream of opening his own shop. Stalled by the pandemic, he planned and prepared, leading him to Downers Grove.

"I was looking for somewhere that I felt had a need," Leffelman said. "Downers Grove felt like it had potential for a need, so I started visiting and really came to love the downtown area."

Leffelman even reached out to the Downers Grove Downtown Management Corporation before planting his roots and was met with such encouragement he couldn't imagine choosing another community.

So Leffelman decided to open Leffelman Meat Center at 4952 Main St., Downers Grove. The business opened its doors for the first time on Labor Day weekend.

Having learned from his father that the customer experience is paramount, Leffelman hopes to focus his business model on that notion. His shop will offer daily choices for customers, including rib-eye and New York strip steaks, pork chops, ribs, brisket, tri-tips, and, Leffelman's favorite, homemade sausage.

"There are just unlimited possibilities to sausage that can really set you apart," he said. "It's important to me to have as diverse a supply as possible. Seeing the customers smile and giving them something unique to them that they need is what really drew me into the business."

The art and skill of being a butcher have inspired Leffelman's journey, and he is excited to share that skill with the Downers Grove community and surrounding areas. His days are long, but Leffelman wants to be what the community needs, meaning if people want him to open earlier or close later, he is eager to comply.

Trying to get across the finish line was tough for Leffelman, but his excitement grew as his opening neared. With the support Leffelman received from the community, he said every kind word reaffirms that he made the right choice in choosing Downers Grove.

"I felt like the community had a lot to offer," Leffelman said. "I just felt very welcomed and wanted in the community ... and I'm hoping the community gets to know me too because [the people] I have met so far have been some of the nicest I have met in my entire life."