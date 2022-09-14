Parched Pug Gastropub sets grand opening

LIBERTYVILLE -- The Parched Pug Gastropub and Gamery will have a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and continue the celebration throughout the weekend with live entertainment and food specials at 1590 S. Milwaukee Ave.

The gastropub is opening in the former Tacos El Norte restaurant, set between two office buildings on a hill at Milwaukee and Artaius Parkway in Libertyville. The 6,000-square-foot space has been home to various restaurants and bars for more than 40 years. About 26,000 vehicles pass the busy intersection each day.

Extensive renovations have created an industrial-style design with polished concrete flooring that will seat about 140 customers. The interior opens onto a 1,900-square-foot deck overlooking a pond.

Owners, who selected the Parched Pug name because they have rescued two pugs, said the gastropub will host two dog rescues they support, Young at Heart and Reach Rescue, during the opening weekend.