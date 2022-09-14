Hoffman Estates wary of parking shortage at proposed office-to-apartment conversion

A rendering of the four-story apartment buildings The Jade Group is proposing to replace four single-story office buildings on the 2300 block of Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Parking was Hoffman Estates trustees' top concern Monday during a courtesy review of a plan to convert four single-story office buildings into four-story apartment buildings near village hall.

Nevertheless, trustees expressed satisfaction with the proposed architecture of the project, as long as engineers could provide assurances that the existing buildings can bear the additional weight.

Representatives of The Jade Group, based in Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, presented their plans to convert the four 7,500-square-foot buildings on the 2300 block of Hassell Road into 112 apartments.

"The existing site, which is right down the street here, has been sitting vacant for quite some time," Sanjay Patel of The Jade Group told trustees.

Trustee Gary Stanton said he believes the 140 parking spaces proposed for the project isn't enough for 112 apartments.

Trustee Karen Mills agreed, saying some of the one-bedroom units likely would need more than one parking space, and that the two- and three-bedroom units certainly would.

"You really are going to have to find a way to get some more parking over there," she said. "Otherwise, it's a good location. I don't think retail is going to work over there. I hope you can get some good answers when you start looking into it."

Trustee Gary Pilafas suggested the possibility of finding extra space for parking from a neighboring property, or eliminating one building while going higher with the others.

Patel indicated the former suggestion was a stronger possibility than the latter.

The proposed appearance of the buildings seemed satisfactory to all.

"When this is done, it is really going to look good, especially for Hoffman Estates," Trustee Michael Gaeta said.

"Along with what Trustee Gaeta said, I love it," Pilafas agreed.

Trustees' concerns about the ability of the existing structures to support three more floors was addressed by both the developers and village staff. Jade Group representatives said a preliminary study showed four floors were feasible and that further studies would be part the process.

Village planners said they, too, have no reason to distrust the structural integrity of the buildings and that engineering evidence would be a normal expectation of the plans proceeding.