Fresenius Kabi selected to exhibit the Ivenix Infusion System at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi has been selected to exhibit the Ivenix Infusion System at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange.

Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 17 in Dallas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabiis a large volume infusion pump supported by a management system specifically designed to simplify each step of infusion delivery and help eliminate unnecessary work while informing patient care teams.

"To meaningfully impact medication safety, we re-imagined the infusion process from beginning to end," said Susan Niemeier, vice president, clinical excellence and product strategy for infusion systems at Fresenius Kabi. "Every aspect of the Ivenix Infusion System is designed to improve outcomes, prevent infusion-related errors and elevate the clinician experience. We look forward to sharing the Ivenix Infusion System with the participants of the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange in October and demonstrating how we can transform infusion delivery together."

"Suppliers apply to attend the Exchange hoping their product will be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "The selection process for suppliers who exhibit at the Exchange is rigorous, and this technology has earned its coveted invitation to the event."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient'sInnovative Technology Program that includes product reviews of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed more than 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.