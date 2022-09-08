OrthoIllinois welcomes Siddiqui to medical team

OrthoIllinois, a leading bone and joint health care provider in northern Illinois, continues to expand its medical team, welcoming Dr. Husna Siddiqui, a rheumatologist, to the organization's Elgin and McHenry locations.

In her practice at OrthoIllinois, Siddiqui treats all varieties of adult rheumatology and autoimmune conditions including arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and Lupus.

As a twin, Siddiqui understands what it's like to feel a deep connection with someone. Her experience watching her twin brother become very ill as a teen is why she pursued the medical field and has greatly influenced her care philosophy.

Siddiqui earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Gulf Medical University in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. She completed her internal medicine residency training and fellowship in rheumatology at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio.

Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry, and Rockford, and offers a full range of bone and joint care, including the specialties of neurosurgery, podiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, occupational health, and rheumatology.