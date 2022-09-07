Fortune approves new management structure

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. announced senior leadership changes related to the separation of its Cabinets division.

"The upcoming separation of our company represents more than just the creation of two world-class, public companies; it also represents an opportunity for Fortune Brands to take the next steps in its evolution," said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer.

Cheri Phyfer was named group president to lead brand, innovation and channel resources across Fortune Brands. Ron Wilson was named chief supply chain officer, leading supply chain and manufacturing operations across the company's brands.

Fortune Brands announced in April it will pursue a separation via a tax-free spin off of its Cabinets business.

In her time as president of Water Innovations, Phyfer was critical in driving the success of the business as a multibrand portfolio while delivering exceptional sales growth and margin progression. Additionally, she led the evolution of the Water Innovations segment toward an innovative, digitally enabled water technology company, Fortune said.

Additionally, the company is unifying its global supply chain and manufacturing operations under Wilson.

"I am confident this new structure will make Fortune Brands a more agile and efficient organization and will unlock opportunities for growth and shareholder value," Fink said.