Baxter supports Black nursing, pharmacy students

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc. said it hopes to expand the pipeline of Black health care professionals through several programs that support Black students pursuing health and science degrees.

Baxter said it will increase its supports of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For the 2022-2023 calendar year, Baxter is committing $200,000 to create the Baxter Nursing Scholars Award at Tennessee State University's School of Nursing and $200,000 to establish the Baxter Healthcare Scholarship at the Howard University College of Pharmacy.

The announcement follows a $1.2 million commitment established by Baxter in 2021 to support similar programs at Tennessee State University, Meharry Medical College and Morehouse College and a $3.5 million partnership between the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Baxter International Foundation.

"Representation in health care is a critical factor to improving the relationship between providers and patients," said Angela Lee, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Baxter. "We are proud to expand our relationships with several highly respected HBCUs, supporting programming that increases the pipeline of Black students in health and sciences fields through the Baxter's Activating Change Today (ACT) initiative."

Baxter produces a portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care.