The Week in Business: DuPage Airport opening customs facility; Chicago Bears to host informational meeting

Naperville working out gun sale ban

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres recently discussed enforcing the ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles that's set to take effect on Jan. 1.

DuPage Airport going international

DuPage Airport has opened a $1.3 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility intended to set it apart from other flight hubs in the suburbs and bring more convenience to international business travelers.

Bears to host community meeting

In what may be another sign that the Chicago Bears are serious about a move to the suburbs, the team announced Thursday it will host an informational community meeting next week in Arlington Heights to reveal conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Arlington Park.

Group buying Duchossois farm

In a watershed moment for suburban land preservation efforts, a Barrington-based conservation group announced Monday it is buying the Richard L. Duchossois family's 246.5-acre Hill 'N Dale Farm South, long considered one of the most important and desirable tracts of open space in northern Illinois.

An opportunity for business leaders

The Arlington Heights Police Department is inviting village residents and business leaders to sign up for the next session of its Citizen's Police Academy, a free program that provides hands-on experience and practical insights into the department's everyday operations and specialized services.

Sales tax revenue adds up to surplus

It's been a banner year for sales tax revenue in DuPage County, which is expected to amass a $40 million budget surplus by the end of fiscal 2022.

Ghost signs of the times in Antioch

Ghosts will be visiting downtown Antioch this fall, but they won't be the scary type. Painters in coming weeks will be reviving memories of businesses past with "ghost signs" to celebrate days gone by.