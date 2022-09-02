Despite delays, Gurnee's first Cooper's Hawk likely to open before holidays

Gurnee residents awaiting the opportunity for a night out at the village's new Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant will have to wait a little bit longer because of supply chain issues.

Susan Stoga, a spokeswoman for Cooper's Hawk, said Wednesday the company does not have a specific opening date planned, but the restaurant at 7799 Grand Ave. is expected to be up and running before the holiday season.

Ellen Dean, Gurnee's economic development director, said supply chain issues have slowed projects all over the region, so village officials are not surprised to hear of the delay. Dean said the restaurant had begun hiring and was expecting to open in October.

"We're thrilled that Cooper's Hawk will be open by the holidays to entertain Gurnee residents and our visitors," Dean said.

Jennifer Durham, Cooper's Hawk's chief development officer, said each location of the national chain is designed for the community it serves. Inspired by Gurnee's prairie roots, the restaurant will feature warm wood tones throughout the interior, while the exterior was designed to be sleek and modern, Durham said.

Work began on the site near the intersection of Rollins Road and Grand Avenue late last year and went as planned despite a wet spring and challenges obtaining materials and equipment.

In April 2021, village leaders authorized an incentive package of up to $1.5 million with the project's developer, Kensington Developments Group LLC. Then-Mayor Kristina Kovarik said at the time getting a Cooper's Hawk in town had long been on the village's wish list and touted the plan as the last major economic development initiative of her 16-year tenure.

Under the plan, the village will pay Kensington $600,000 when the restaurant opens. Then, over the next six years, the village will provide up to $900,000 in sales tax rebates to Kensington.

The plan also calls for Kensington to sign a 15-year lease with Cooper's Hawk. According to village staff, Kensington will invest $7.5 million in the project, $4.5 million of that on the building.

The most recent Cooper's Hawk location, and the 52nd location built since the company's founding in 2005, opened at the Shops at Kildeer shopping center in August.