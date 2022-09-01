 

Former Cubs exec Theo Epstein selling home near Wrigley Field

  • Theo Epstein watches a Cubs spring training workout in Mesa, Ariz., in 2020

    Theo Epstein watches a Cubs spring training workout in Mesa, Ariz., in 2020 Associated Press

 
By Dennis Rodkin
Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago
 
 
Updated 9/1/2022 4:52 PM

Theo Epstein, former president of the Chicago Cubs, and his wife, Marie, are looking to sell their home near Wrigley Field.

The Epsteins are asking $3.6 million for the five-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot house on Greenview Avenue in Lakeview, which showed up on a private-listing network Thursday morning. It's represented by Jeff Lowe of Compass, who did not respond to a request for comment. The Epsteins could not be reached.

 

The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought-iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot.

See the full report at Crain's Chicago Business.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 