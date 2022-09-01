Former Cubs exec Theo Epstein selling home near Wrigley Field

Theo Epstein, former president of the Chicago Cubs, and his wife, Marie, are looking to sell their home near Wrigley Field.

The Epsteins are asking $3.6 million for the five-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot house on Greenview Avenue in Lakeview, which showed up on a private-listing network Thursday morning. It's represented by Jeff Lowe of Compass, who did not respond to a request for comment. The Epsteins could not be reached.

The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought-iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot.

