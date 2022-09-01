Former Cubs exec Theo Epstein selling home near Wrigley Field
Updated 9/1/2022 4:52 PM
Theo Epstein, former president of the Chicago Cubs, and his wife, Marie, are looking to sell their home near Wrigley Field.
The Epsteins are asking $3.6 million for the five-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot house on Greenview Avenue in Lakeview, which showed up on a private-listing network Thursday morning. It's represented by Jeff Lowe of Compass, who did not respond to a request for comment. The Epsteins could not be reached.
The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought-iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot.
