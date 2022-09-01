Business for a Better World: Mad Kalm of Arlington Heights

Mad Kalm

160 W. Campbell Street, Arlington Heights

(224) 735-2355

www.philosopherstoneapothecary.com

Industry: Health/Wellness

Number of employees: 1

Q: Describer your company.

A: Our body is more than just physical and mental, it is also an energetic system called chakras. Chakra, a Sanskrit word that means wheel, is free-flowing positive energy. The seven chakras, situated along the spine, from the base of the spine to the crown of the head, are the main energy centers of the body. When all of our chakras are open, energy can run through them freely, and harmony exists between the physical body, mind, and spirit.

Introducing the Chakra streetwear Mad Kalm geared toward teens. The inspiration for this clothing line came from a desire to empower teens to be vibrant, bold and adventurous in their pursuit to find harmony and happiness. Designed by a teen, each Chakra color is a tailored affirmation of free spirit and mindfulness.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: We are hoping to hire one more staff member to facilitate accommodating clients, booking appointments and take care of other housekeeping items. Since we are a brick-and-mortar products new business, it is important to have a community presence and exposure.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: The challenges will be to further branding the Mad Kalm Chakra streetwear line as well effectively communicating the message of balance and empowerment. Marketing and exposure will be key for our growth.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: In today's health and wellness industry, clients are seeking alternative natural remedies (products & services) to find balance and healing. Chakra alignment and daily positive affirmations are an integral part of the healing and recovery process.

Q: What does your company do to reduce the effects of climate change?

A: As a products provider (clothes), it is important for Mad Kalm to be conscientious about and move toward an eco-friendly textile footprint.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Mad Kalm is a woman-owned company. The health and wellness industry has not been a challenge for our woman-owned company. We have been very well-received by the local community.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE & I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: Mad Kalm's message and mission statement wholly supports diversity, equity & inclusion. Mad Kalm encourages teens and young adults to be authentic, bold, adventurous and empowered in their pursuit of balance and happiness.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: As a startup company, Mad Kalm has already contributed toward the Arlington Heights Memorial Library and Chamber of Commerce fundraisers to support the local community.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: Mad Kalm participates in and contributes toward the weekly Community Healing Circle of Intentions offered at the Philosophers' Stone Apothecary on Thursdays.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: We offer a very therapeutic environment with a focus on natural healing. Flexibility and room for growth within the company.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: "Magic is believing in yourself. If you do that, you can make anything happen."

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: The Mad Kalm Chakra Streetwear clothesline was envisioned and designed by a teen for other teens and young adults. Through some personal experiences, Veronica Ciaccio (teen designer) learned to find her own personal strength to overcome some deep-rooted emotional traumas and rise again like the Phoenix.

Utilizing meditation, inner-reflection and positive daily affirmations helped her heal and pulled her onto a path of new self-discovery. Her story and message are meant to reach other teens that may be struggling with feeling grounded, secure or loved and to inspire them to find their own inner strength and beauty to overcome adversity. Veronica became the hero of her own story and hopes to be the voice for many others that are soul-searching and looking for purpose.

