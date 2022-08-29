Proposed residential development to get another public review in South Barrington

South Barrington's plan commission will meet Wednesday night to review plans for a proposed residential development on 74 acres at 61 E. Palatine Road.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

To be called Sundance of South Barrington, the proposed development would consist of 65 custom homes. A large house and horse barns on the property now will be razed.

The village board annexed some of the land needed for the project earlier this month. The final plans now need board approval, as do assorted requested zoning variations.

The plan commission advises the village board.