Miller Resource Group celebrates opening

NAPERVILLE -- Executive recruiting firm Miller Resource Group will celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in Naperville Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and grand opening gala.

For more than 50 years, Miller Resource Group has shaped thousands of companies and careers, both locally and across the country. Today, the firm specializes in recruitment for the food and beverage and industrial technology sectors, as well as consulting with companies on all areas relating to attracting, hiring and retaining the best people.

The opening of this new headquarters comes on the heels of a record year for the company, and also marks its shift to a hybrid work model, an approach seen across many industries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This milestone ushers in an exciting new chapter for the firm. What do we need an office space to be? We don't need it to be a call center. We need a heart," says Travis Miller, Miller Resource Group's vice president of operations. "A place to help coach and teach people as best as we possibly can."

This new 2,600-square-foot office covers the second floor of a building at 47 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 220, in downtown Naperville.