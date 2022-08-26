Plan for new development in Wheeling draws questions

Concerns about traffic and the potential location of retail spaces were among the issues raised after the latest public presentation of plans for a residential and commercial complex across from the Wheeling Town Center development in Wheeling.

A representative of the team that wants to build the complex on roughly 10 acres at 300 W. Dundee Road said questions posed by the village's plan commission Wednesday, and those of village trustees following a similar presentation in June, will be considered as the proposal becomes more concrete.

"We're sure not going to ignore 'em," Mark Kurensky of Arlington Heights-based HKM Architects told the commission.

A Northbrook development company called Turk Walker Ventures wants to put a six-story, 335-unit apartment building and 49 townhouses on the site. All the residential units would be rentals.

The apartment building would have about 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, too.

The proposed construction site is on the northeast corner of Dundee and Northgate Parkway. It's across Dundee from Wheeling Town Center and Wheeling's municipal complex and across Northgate Parkway from the Uptown 500 residential complex.

Kurensky said the developers intend to complement what already is at the intersection, "not compete with it."

The current plan calls for the retail spaces to be at the southwest corner of the property, near Northgate. The townhouses would go on the east side of the site, across Community Boulevard from the village's post office.

But Commissioner Mike Sprague suggested putting the retail spaces on the east side.

In response, Kurensky said his plan emphasizes the activity on the other corners of Dundee and Northgate.

Commission Chair Don Johnson wasn't swayed and said putting shops by the post office might make more sense.

"People are in and out of there all the time, all day long," Johnson said.

Commissioner Steven Kasper said he was most concerned about motorists headed east on Dundee trying to turn left into the development, which could create backups on Dundee Road.

"That has a ripple effect," he said.

Commissioners also raised questions about the garages planned for the townhouses, parking needs and stormwater detention.

The project is in the concept phase now -- designs will come next.

Two houses and a one-story office building on the land will be razed if the project progresses, village officials have said.