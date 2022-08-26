 

Plan for new development in Wheeling draws questions

  • Developers have proposed building apartments, town houses and retail space on the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway in Wheeling.

      Developers have proposed building apartments, town houses and retail space on the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway in Wheeling. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer, June 2022

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/26/2022 6:16 PM

Concerns about traffic and the potential location of retail spaces were among the issues raised after the latest public presentation of plans for a residential and commercial complex across from the Wheeling Town Center development in Wheeling.

A representative of the team that wants to build the complex on roughly 10 acres at 300 W. Dundee Road said questions posed by the village's plan commission Wednesday, and those of village trustees following a similar presentation in June, will be considered as the proposal becomes more concrete.

 

"We're sure not going to ignore 'em," Mark Kurensky of Arlington Heights-based HKM Architects told the commission.

A Northbrook development company called Turk Walker Ventures wants to put a six-story, 335-unit apartment building and 49 townhouses on the site. All the residential units would be rentals.

The apartment building would have about 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, too.

The proposed construction site is on the northeast corner of Dundee and Northgate Parkway. It's across Dundee from Wheeling Town Center and Wheeling's municipal complex and across Northgate Parkway from the Uptown 500 residential complex.

Kurensky said the developers intend to complement what already is at the intersection, "not compete with it."

The current plan calls for the retail spaces to be at the southwest corner of the property, near Northgate. The townhouses would go on the east side of the site, across Community Boulevard from the village's post office.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But Commissioner Mike Sprague suggested putting the retail spaces on the east side.

In response, Kurensky said his plan emphasizes the activity on the other corners of Dundee and Northgate.

Commission Chair Don Johnson wasn't swayed and said putting shops by the post office might make more sense.

"People are in and out of there all the time, all day long," Johnson said.

Commissioner Steven Kasper said he was most concerned about motorists headed east on Dundee trying to turn left into the development, which could create backups on Dundee Road.

"That has a ripple effect," he said.

Commissioners also raised questions about the garages planned for the townhouses, parking needs and stormwater detention.

The project is in the concept phase now -- designs will come next.

Two houses and a one-story office building on the land will be razed if the project progresses, village officials have said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Public review of proposed Wheeling mixed-use development postponed
Related Article
Public review of proposed Wheeling mixed-use development postponed
 
Related Article
Wheeling plan commission to review Dundee Road apartment proposal
 
Apartments, townhouses proposed for land near Wheeling Town Center
Related Article
Apartments, townhouses proposed for land near Wheeling Town Center
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 