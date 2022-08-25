Mexican, Serbian-Bosnian restaurants planned in Prospect Hts. strip mall

Two new sit-down restaurants -- one Mexican and the other Serbian-Bosnian -- could open in the coming months in the same strip mall at the southeast corner of Wolf and Camp McDonald roads in Prospect Heights.

Lily's Taste already has received its special-use permit to operate at the former Karol's Deli, 17 S. Wolf Road. Final approval of Evropa Grill in the vacated Ruben's Bar & Grill at 5 S. Wolf Road is scheduled for the Sept. 12 city council meeting.

Both received unanimous recommendations from the city's planning and zoning board, and neither is seeking a liquor license or video gambling.

Elidia Mejia, the owner of the Mexican-themed Lily's Taste, has been a licensed food cart vendor in the city and was the food service provider at the neighboring Ruben's Bar & Grill until that business closed in April.

Prospect Heights officials praised her efforts to open a sit-down restaurant of her own.

"I think this application should be put in a binder, framed -- this is exactly how they should be," Ward 2 Alderman Patrick Ludvigsen said.

"I'm impressed," he added. "It's the most complete special-use application I ever saw, so thank you. Good job. If you put as much work into your work as you did this application, you're going to do very well."

Stanko Kuzmanovic, the owner of the planned Serbian-Bosnian-American Evropa Grill, previously operated another restaurant on the same site from about 2008 to 2015.

Since the recent closure of Ruben's, Kuzmanovic is seeking to take back control of his long-term lease of the space, Prospect Heights Building & Development Director Dan Peterson said.

In his application, Kuzmanovic said the nearest competitors for the style of cuisine he intends to serve are in Des Plaines and Elk Grove Village.

Though final approval isn't scheduled until next month, council members raised no questions or concerns about the restaurant when given the opportunity this week.

City officials indicated they have some external maintenance expectations for the landlord of the Ascot Center strip mall, where the restaurants are proposed,