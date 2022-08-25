Compromise reached to allow Cadillac dealership in Barrington

Motor Werks of Barrington intends to build a one-story, 36,500-square-foot Cadillac dealership and service center at 18 E. Dundee Road in Barrington. Courtesy of the Village of Barrington

Plans for a new Cadillac dealership on Dundee Road in Barrington received the go-ahead from the village board this week, but only after a compromise was reached to address concerns of residents living nearby.

Motor Werks of Barrington intends to build a one-story, 36,500-square-foot dealership and service center on 3 acres at 18 E. Dundee Road. It plans to tear down five of six office buildings on the site to clear space for the building and lot.

The proposal had met with objections from residents of the neighboring Hillshire Estates community in Inverness, who raised concerns over the reduction of green space for parking, among other issues.

Under the compromise, Barrington trustees approved the plan with more trees and landscaping than initially proposed, as well as fewer spaces to display cars at the front of the property.

"I don't think that there's ever anything that's going to be 100% covered," Trustee Jason Lohmeyer said, but the reduction from eight to six spaces satisfied the dealership, while the additional landscaping makes it more visually appealing for residents.

Deb Gammon, chief financial officer of Motor Werks Auto Group, noted that the firstl plan called for 18 spaces in the back of the property, but those were lost when they modified the layout to increase the building setback.