Tri-Merit named to INC. fastest growing companies list

Schaumburg -- Tri-Merit, a leading national provider of specialty tax services, has been named to INC. 5000's 2022 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary as a specialty tax services provider, Tri-Merit has experienced a significant growth surge in the past several years.

Released annually, the INC. 5000 list reviews the growth of privately-held companies who were in business as of March 2018, generated at least $100,000 in revenue that year, and at least $2 million in 2021. Being included on the list is considered a major achievement for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Originally focused on providing R&D tax credit reports for businesses of all sizes, Tri-Merit has grown to become a leading national provider of specialty tax services to certified public accountants and accounting professionals.

"Recognition of this type is simply a testament to the exceptional work done by the entire Tri-Merit team over the years, " said Tri-Merit co-founder Randy Crabtree.