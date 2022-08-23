Apartment buildings to replace private school, 122-year-old house in Mundelein

A 147-unit apartment complex has been proposed for land on Butterfield Road in Mundelein. Courtesy of Mundelein

Despite opposition from some neighbors, a proposal for a new 147-unit apartment complex in eastern Mundelein is moving forward.

The village board on Monday night unanimously approved a development agreement with Northbrook-based MZ Capital Partners for the project, which is planned for about 10 acres on the west side of Butterfield Road north of Allanson Road.

The board also agreed to consolidate three parcels there into one and to rezone the property to accommodate multifamily residential buildings. The parcels had been zoned for commercial and single-family residential uses.

Seven two-story apartment buildings are envisioned, along with a clubhouse, an outdoor pool and other amenities.

Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units, attorney Vince Rosanova told the village board Monday. Rents could range from $1,875 to about $2,900 per month, he said.

The developers have contracts to buy the land. A 122-year-old house on a wooded lot and the Libertyville Montessori School are there now; both are owned by the same real estate group, and both would be razed.

The northernmost parcel is independently owned and is undeveloped.

About a dozen nearby residents spoke against the plan at the start of Monday's meeting. Several raised concerns about traffic jams and parking spilling over onto their streets. Some complained about renters being more transient than people who own homes.

In response, Trustees Jenny Ross and Erich Schwenk defended renters and said there's demand for quality rental homes in town.

"We should be welcoming those neighbors," said Schwenk, who also bristled about comments associating renters with crime.

As for parking concerns, Rosanova insisted the development will have sufficient spaces for residents' and guests' cars. Rosanova also tried to alleviate worries about traffic by saying the development will have entrances on Butterfield and on Huntington Drive to the north, just about 200 or 300 feet from Butterfield.

"Our residents are not driving through communities ... to get to our community," he said.

Police Chief John Monahan said he isn't worried about traffic problems there.

The developers hope to begin preliminary site work this fall and for the buildings to start going up in spring 2023, according to village documents. The complex could be ready in spring 2024.