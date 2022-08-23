 

Apartment buildings to replace private school, 122-year-old house in Mundelein

  • A 147-unit apartment complex has been proposed for land on Butterfield Road in Mundelein.

    A 147-unit apartment complex has been proposed for land on Butterfield Road in Mundelein. Courtesy of Mundelein

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/23/2022 10:06 AM

Despite opposition from some neighbors, a proposal for a new 147-unit apartment complex in eastern Mundelein is moving forward.

The village board on Monday night unanimously approved a development agreement with Northbrook-based MZ Capital Partners for the project, which is planned for about 10 acres on the west side of Butterfield Road north of Allanson Road.

 

The board also agreed to consolidate three parcels there into one and to rezone the property to accommodate multifamily residential buildings. The parcels had been zoned for commercial and single-family residential uses.

Seven two-story apartment buildings are envisioned, along with a clubhouse, an outdoor pool and other amenities.

Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units, attorney Vince Rosanova told the village board Monday. Rents could range from $1,875 to about $2,900 per month, he said.

The developers have contracts to buy the land. A 122-year-old house on a wooded lot and the Libertyville Montessori School are there now; both are owned by the same real estate group, and both would be razed.

The northernmost parcel is independently owned and is undeveloped.

About a dozen nearby residents spoke against the plan at the start of Monday's meeting. Several raised concerns about traffic jams and parking spilling over onto their streets. Some complained about renters being more transient than people who own homes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In response, Trustees Jenny Ross and Erich Schwenk defended renters and said there's demand for quality rental homes in town.

"We should be welcoming those neighbors," said Schwenk, who also bristled about comments associating renters with crime.

As for parking concerns, Rosanova insisted the development will have sufficient spaces for residents' and guests' cars. Rosanova also tried to alleviate worries about traffic by saying the development will have entrances on Butterfield and on Huntington Drive to the north, just about 200 or 300 feet from Butterfield.

"Our residents are not driving through communities ... to get to our community," he said.

Police Chief John Monahan said he isn't worried about traffic problems there.

The developers hope to begin preliminary site work this fall and for the buildings to start going up in spring 2023, according to village documents. The complex could be ready in spring 2024.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Daily Herald opinion: Mundelein project shows how nature can be used in redevelopment
Related Article
Daily Herald opinion: Mundelein project shows how nature can be used in redevelopment
 
How an old corporate HQ became a natural habitat and solved a flooding problem in Mundelein
Related Article
How an old corporate HQ became a natural habitat and solved a flooding problem in Mundelein
 
'A very exciting evening': Mundelein approves redevelopment plan for languishing Oak Creek Plaza
Related Article
'A very exciting evening': Mundelein approves redevelopment plan for languishing Oak Creek Plaza
 
Downtown Mundelein streetscape changing with demolition of public works building
Related Article
Downtown Mundelein streetscape changing with demolition of public works building
 
Mundelein approves plan for subdivision on site that sparked legal battle
Related Article
Mundelein approves plan for subdivision on site that sparked legal battle
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 