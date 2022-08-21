The Week in Business: Naperville votes to ban some gun sales; redevelopment runs into problems

Naperville votes to ban some gun sales

After four hours of public comments that lingered into the early morning hours on Wednesday, the Naperville City Council voted 8-1 to pass an ordinance banning the sale of certain high-powered rifles and corresponding high-capacity magazines within city limits.

A false start in Arlington Heights?

The latest plans for a 17-acre mixed-use redevelopment of the blighted International Plaza shopping center in Arlington Heights have hit a stumbling block.

Big plan for community park

The Buffalo Grove Park District has big plans for Mike Rylko Community Park, including a new amphitheater and an expanded Spray 'n' Play area.

NI Food Bank opens new center

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is entering a new chapter serving Lake and McHenry counties by relocating and expanding its distribution center now in Green Oaks.

Grill maker Weber plans layoffs

Palatine-based grill maker Weber Inc. plans to cut its workforce in the wake of a new quarterly earnings report showing its net sales dropped 21% from with the same period last year, the company announced this week.

Propane-fueled trucks delivering

As a Chicago company notches more than 5 million miles on its fleet of propane delivery trucks, environmentalists note that while propane is not a perfectly clean fuel source, it can be a good "bridge" allowing companies to have an impact on reducing pollution while still waiting for other alternative sources to mature.

ComEd will give electric bill rebate

The average household ratepayer in northern Illinois will get a $4.80 credit on their electric bill next April in recompense for Commonwealth Edison's nine-year-long bribery scheme. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved ComEd's $31 million offer to settle the issue.