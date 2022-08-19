OSM Worldwide again a 'fastest growing' company

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- For the 12th consecutive year, OSM Worldwide has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

OSM is a leading provider of e-commerce domestic and international shipping. Its mailing approach is designed to help businesses ship packages with fewer touches, less damage and a lower overall cost.

The company ranks No. 2,017 on the Inc. list, as well as No. 90 in Illinois. The shipping provider experienced a three-year revenue growth of 299%, marking the company's 12th consecutive year as an honoree.

"Being recognized for a dozen years of sustained, accelerated growth is a testament to our commitment to continuously improve our operations to meet the needs of our customers, especially during a time of supply chain challenges," said Gaston Curk, chief executive officer, OSM Worldwide. "Heading into our 20-year anniversary in 2023, we're looking forward to continuing to deliver the exceptional client service that has underpinned our success from the start."