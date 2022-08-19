Dunkin' doughnut shop coming to Deer Park

A new Dunkin' is planned for Quentin Road in Deer Park. Courtesy of village of Deer Park

A Dunkin' doughnut shop with a drive-through lane is coming to a busy Deer Park intersection.

The village board Thursday night approved a plan to construct a building with the Dunkin' operation at 20817 N. Quentin Road. That's at the southeast corner of Quentin and Rand roads, west of the Deer Park Town Center mall.

A 5,226-square-foot building has been proposed for the lot, which is less than an acre. The building will have room for two tenants. One will be Dunkin', and the other hasn't yet been filled, Village Administrator Beth McAndrews said.

Construction could begin "in the next few months," McAndrews said.