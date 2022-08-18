Engineering firm EEI announces multiple promotions

SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc. announced three recent promotions within the firm in recognition of their ability to take on additional responsibilities, demonstrated leadership and positive impact on the organization.

• Christopher F. Buckley was promoted to senior project manager and environmental technical director. Buckley has been with the firm for two years. In this short amount of time, he has demonstrated his strong project management and leadership skills on sizable projects for the city of Sandwich and the city of Joliet.

• Christopher R. Walton was promoted to project manager. Walton has been with the firm for nine years. He continues to excel at all levels on the many projects he is working on. He was also recently named the ISAWWA Young Professional of the Year Award.

• Natasha P. Woodlock was promoted to senior project engineer I after obtaining her professional engineer (PE) license in Illinois. Woodlock has been with the firm for two years and has been a tremendous asset on numerous projects.

EEI, founded in 1974, is an award-winning consulting engineering firm providing services to public agencies and private entities throughout northern Illinois.