Business owners invited to Libertyville listening sessions

Libertyville officials are inviting local business owners to participate in virtual listening sessions on Sept. 13.

Two small-group meetings are a continuation of sessions held in February. They're designed to help village officials learn about the challenges and successes faced by local businesses, and to better understand their circumstances.

Retail and restaurant owners are encouraged to sign up for the 9:30 a.m. session, and owners and operators of other businesses for the 2 p.m. session. Conversations will be monitored by the village trustees and the economic development commission.

Visit www.libertyville.com/listeningsessions to learn more or to register.