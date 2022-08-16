Geneva Commons to host Children's Business Fair Aug. 27

GENEVA -- Geneva Commons will host this year's Geneva Children's Business Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Guests are invited to attend this one-day marketplace showcasing children's startup businesses. This year marks the third annual Children's Business Fair with more than 35 booths offering goods and products created by kids ages 6 to 16.

This event is designed to teach children entrepreneurship in a practical and fun way by having each child come up with a product, service or idea and market it to the local community.

Geneva Commons shopping center, 602 Commons Drive, sponsors this event along with Learning Express Toys, Action Academy, Color Me Mine, and many other local businesses. For more information, visit Geneva Children's Business Fair's Facebook page.