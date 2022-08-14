Daily Herald Suburban Business Diversity in Business Awards winners recognized

Daily Herald Suburban Business recognized the winners of its Diversity in Business Awards in a Facebook Live event Thursday afternoon.

The awards honor an exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, in business leadership and that bolster equality across all areas of diversity. The awards are sponsored by Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

The winners are:

• A3B LLC in Lake Forest

• Association Management Center in Chicago

• BDF LLC in Itasca

• Comcast in Schaumburg

• Drip & Culture Company in Waukegan

• Gail Borden Public Library District in Elgin

• Generation Painting Inc. in Lake Zurich

• HRBoost, LLC in Libertyville

• LaSalle Network in Chicago

• Midway Broadcasting -- WVON Radio

• MNJ Technologies in Buffalo Grove

• North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook

• Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland in Downers Grove

• Populus Group LLC in Lisle