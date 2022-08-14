 

Daily Herald Suburban Business Diversity in Business Awards winners recognized

  • 2022 Diversity in Business Awards logo

    2022 Diversity in Business Awards logo

 
Daily Herald Report
Posted8/14/2022 1:00 AM

Daily Herald Suburban Business recognized the winners of its Diversity in Business Awards in a Facebook Live event Thursday afternoon.

The awards honor an exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, in business leadership and that bolster equality across all areas of diversity. The awards are sponsored by Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

 

The winners are:

• A3B LLC in Lake Forest

• Association Management Center in Chicago

• BDF LLC in Itasca

• Comcast in Schaumburg

• Drip & Culture Company in Waukegan

• Gail Borden Public Library District in Elgin

• Generation Painting Inc. in Lake Zurich

• HRBoost, LLC in Libertyville

• LaSalle Network in Chicago

• Midway Broadcasting -- WVON Radio

• MNJ Technologies in Buffalo Grove

• North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook

• Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland in Downers Grove

• Populus Group LLC in Lisle

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 