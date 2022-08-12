 

South Barrington annexes land on Palatine Road for proposed gated community

  • A developer wants to build a gated community of million-dollar homes along Palatine Road in South Barrington. The village board approved a necessary annexation deal Thursday.

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/12/2022 11:43 AM
Editor's note: An April story about this proposed development incorrectly said the property had been rezoned and preliminary plans approved. In fact, the board had postponed those votes.

South Barrington officials agreed to annex about 20 acres for a proposed gated community that will be filled with million-dollar homes.

The board on Thursday also agreed to rezone the land so the subdivision can be built.

 

South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes intends to build the development on 74 acres at 61 E. Palatine Road. That's on the south side of Palatine Road, east of Ridgeview Drive.

To be called Sundance of South Barrington, the development will consist of 65 custom homes, each between 3,000 square feet and 5,500 square feet.

Swimming pools, a fitness center, athletic courts and an area for outdoor events are planned, too, documents show.

A large house and horse barns on the property now will be razed.

Most of the land needed for the development already was within South Barrington. The developer had asked the village board to annex an area containing wetlands, officials have said.

Trustees first publicly discussed the proposal in April. They delayed the annexation and rezoning at that time to accommodate the sale of the property to Vintage Luxury Homes, officials said.

In addition to the annexation and rezoning, the board approved preliminary development plans for the subdivision Thursday. Final reviews by the plan commission and village board still are necessary.

The plan commission is expected to review the plans Aug. 30.

Officials hope the developer will break ground this fall.

