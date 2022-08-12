An entertainment destination: Bannerman's Sports Grill plans move to Bartlett business park

A rendering of the outdoor stage that would accompany Bannerman's Sports Grill's proposed new location in the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, with its recommended sound wall depicted in dark blue. Courtesy of village of Bartlett

Bannerman's Sports Grill in Bartlett plans to leave its 15-year-old location in the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center on Route 59 next year for a place in the Brewster Creek Business Park to allow space for an outdoor music stage and beer garden. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

Bannerman's Sports Grill in Bartlett is seeking to move from its 15-year-old original home on Route 59 to become an entertainment destination in the village's Brewster Creek Business Park, with an outdoor stage next to a new 10,000-square-foot building.

The creation of an entertainment venue in a business park would be similar to the mix of tenants in Hoffman Estates' Prairie Stone Business Park, where the Now Arena and Hideaway Brew Garden are located, said Kristy Stone, Bartlett's interim planning and development services director.

Bannerman's owner Said "Mac" Maqsood is seeking to use an 8.1-acre area on the south side of Hardt Circle in the business park.

Plans call for 272 indoor seats, 72 seats in an outdoor area, bench seating for about 50, a lawn seating area in front of the stage, and 189 parking spaces that include seven handicap-accessible spots.

The outdoor stage would be located northwest of the building and face southwest. The nearest home is about 1,600 feet from the stage and is buffered by evergreen trees, buildings and berms, officials said.

Following the input of a sound study, plans were tweaked to rotate the outdoor stage 5 degrees clockwise, install a sound wall on its east side and limit the decibel level to 92 dBC as measured from its mixing station.

Outdoor entertainment would be limited to 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

If noise complaints occur verified by village staff, Bannerman's would be obliged to do a further sound study at its own expense and to install whatever mitigation measures the village's environmental consultant deems necessary.

The proposal already has won the recommendations of village staff and the planning and zoning commission.

The Bartlett Village Board will discuss it at its committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night before a potential final approval on Sept. 6.

Stone said Bannerman's will be able to apply for a building permit after final approval. The village has been told a groundbreaking is planned for this fall with the intention of getting the new location open as early as May.

Maqsood could not be reached for comment.

This is not the first time Bannerman's has sought to relocate or expand beyond the confines of its original site at 858 S. Route 59 in the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center, but no previous proposal has come this far.

In the summer of 2019, less than a year after buying the business from its original owner, Maqsood sought to establish an outdoor beer garden behind the building.

Out of concern for homes to the west, village officials first asked that sound testing be done on the building to reduce complaints about noise from bands playing inside.

In 2015, original owner Murray Friedman wanted to move Bannerman's to a site at Route 59 and Schick Road -- again to accommodate an outdoor space -- but officials from the adjacent Chesterbrook Academy Preschool voiced safety concerns.