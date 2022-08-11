St. Charles family law attorney elected ISBA president

ST. CHARLES -- Weiler & Lengle P.C. said its partner, Rory T. Weiler, will now serve as the president of the Illinois State Bar Association.

Weiler has long been involved with the ISBA, previously serving as chair of the Family Law Section Council and treasurer. As a member of the Family Law Section Council, he acted as co-editor of its monthly newsletter. Weiler is also a member of the Kane County Bar Association.

Weiler focuses his practice on family law, with a particular focus on complex financial cases, and those involving child custody. Another special interest of his is the division of closely held family businesses incident to divorce. His skill in this area has helped countless locally owned family businesses survive family divides, contributing to the vitality of St. Charles and the surrounding geographic areas.

Weiler's election as ISBA president is just one of the many accolades he has received throughout his more than 40 years of legal practice. This year, he was named Lawyer of the Year for Chicago family law by U.S. News and World Reports' Best Lawyers. This award demonstrates Weiler's outstanding knowledge of Illinois family law and his exemplary service to members of our community who need to address family law needs.

In 2018, Weiler initially announced his candidacy for ISBA Vice-President after 40 years as a practicing attorney. He focused his campaign on the goals of improving participation in the ISBA in part by recruiting large firms, expanding mutual malpractice insurance, and making the ISBA a better resource for law schools and their students.

Weiler has also given back to the community through his extensive work with the Illinois Bar Foundation, a charitable legal organization affiliated with the ISBA. His love for communities throughout the Chicago area is reflected by his involvement in local politics. He has served in local government and on community boards throughout much of his career.

Weiler & Lengle P.C. was founded in 2005, with Rory T. Weiler as a founding partner. Over the past 17 years, the law firm has built a strong reputation for taking on challenging family law cases involving difficult custody situations and the division of complex assets. The attorneys at Weiler & Lengle have extensive experience in all family law matters, including divorce, prenuptial agreements, paternity, and post-decree enforcement.