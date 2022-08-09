Henkel invests in technology startup Direct-C

ELGIN -- Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a Germany-based company with a manufacturing facility and corporate offices in Elgin, said it has invested in Direct-C Ltd. The Edmonton, Canada, company has developed a sensor technology for the early detection of hydrocarbon leaks.

Financial terms of the investment were not released. With the investment, Henkel aims to further expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business and to drive the implementation of innovative digital applications, the company said.

Henkel is one of the leading providers of MRO solutions in more than 800 industry segments. Adhesives and sealants under its well-known Loctite brand improve the maintenance of production machinery and equipment, for example, in oil and gas plants, steel mills, car factories, mining equipment or power turbines around the globe.

Founded in 2014, Direct-C has developed a polymer nanocomposite material that is adaptable to various sensing parameters. The technology is specifically designed to react to liquid hydrocarbons and provides a sophisticated leak detection solution for the integrity monitoring of the oil and gas infrastructure.