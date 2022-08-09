 

Club Champion refreshes logo, website

  • Club Champion's new logo updates one having been used since 2010.

  • Club Champion has now surpassed 100 retail locations in the United States and operates club fitting studios in 42 states.

WILLOWBROOK -- Club Champion, a top international custom golf club fitter, unveiled its brand refresh, complete with an updated logo, a new website and a revamped interior store concept.

These redesigns embody the company's growth over the last 12 years, said Club Champion CEO Adam Levy.

 

"As the company becomes more recognizable nationwide, it's imperative that the customer experience remains top-tier and incredibly exciting," Levy said. "That experience starts online in many cases, so we started our refresh at the root and carried it through to the in-store aesthetic."

The new web experience is more intuitive and focuses heavily on both the booking experience and delivering fresh content to each user. Brimming with new visuals and accessibility features, clubchampion.com (formerly clubchampiongolf.com) is now more appealing and easier to navigate.

The new logo updates one having been used since 2010.

